Presidential election in Kenya: Four out of seven members of Electoral Commission reject upcoming results

#In other countries : Four of the seven members of Kenya’s Electoral Commission on Monday rejected the results of the upcoming presidential election, the vice-chairman of the hard-pressed independent body announced at a press conference after a six-day hiatus.

“Due to the opacity of the process (…) we cannot be responsible for the results that will be announced,” said Vice President Juliana Serra, flanked by three other commissioners, calling on Kenyans to “calm down”. .

“People can go to court and for this reason we are asking Kenyans to remain calm because the rule of law will prevail,” he added, adding that tensions rose and clashes broke out at the center that administers the commission (IEBC) results.

At midday, the Electoral Commission’s national counting center in Nairobi was packed with party representatives, observers and diplomats. .

On August 9, 22.1 million voters were called to the polls to elect their fifth president. The IEBC has until Tuesday evening to announce the results of this very close poll between the two favourites, Raila Odinga and William Ruto.