The Perseids, this year’s most beautiful shower of shooting stars, will return this August

Graziella L. Posted on August 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Throughout the month of August and especially on August 11 and 12, 2022, the famous Perseid meteor shower will be visible in French skies every year. We raise our eyes to heaven and praise the show!

Every year, meteor shower It gives us the pleasure of passing through the Earth’s atmosphere, allowing us to appreciate it several times a year Comets in large numbers. And Homeland this August Best rain of the yearit will be called so Perseids. from From July 17 to August 24, 2022, these stars will light up France, the weather must be in the middle of summer! It’s the best time of the year to watch the stars shoot with clear skies and a moment of refreshment after the heat of the day.

The The pinnacle of activity Expected this year Quickly August 11th to 12th morninge2 AM to 3 AM, During this you will see a shooting star Every minute About ! nearby A hundred meteors Expected for an hour, it will become the heaviest rain of the year.

Even though the moon is full at this time, we can still see this meteor shower With the naked eye, as it is opposite the luminous star. You must raise your eyes Perseus constellationWhere do meteors come from? At the base of the W formed by the constellation Cassiopeia. They come from comet 109/Swift-TuttleIt takes 133 years to orbit the sun.

The next big thing will be in December, with the Geminid event. Above all, don’t forget Make a wish !