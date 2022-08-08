Only a genius with high IQ can solve this little calculation

Whether it’s calculating our bills, establishing a weekly grocery or annual budget, and how to use our monthly income, we all need math skills in our lives. Flexibility of thinking and mathematical calculations are some of the skills needed to solve these problems.

Mathematical intelligence generally refers to your ability to reason and perform basic arithmetic calculations. It helps in understanding geometric shapes and manipulating equations.

If you want to put your intelligence to the test then this math puzzle is for you, try to figure out how to explain equality between numbers when there are no obvious numbers.

This puzzle has all the characteristics to become one of the most exciting challenges of the moment. Try to solve this problem, you will be surprised by the result!

On the Internet, many users are interested in solving puzzles and sharing them with their friends and loved ones.

The most successful of these are math puzzles.

Some are more complex than others, but all require the ability to reason and reason Mathematical rules.

If you also like puzzles, try to solve this problem and then post your solution on opinions .

What is the effect of equality?

If you take the time to look at the linked image at the top of the page, you’ll notice that there are several links.

Instinctively, we give up or Look at solution , but try to resist the urge! The satisfaction we get from just solving the puzzle will reward all our efforts. So if you are ready then try to guess the correct result of the last tie