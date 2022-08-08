Home Technology An Amateur Successfully Recreates the Flight and Landing of a SpaceX Rocket!

An Amateur Successfully Recreates the Flight and Landing of a SpaceX Rocket!

Aug 08, 2022 0 Comments
La Scout F vient de réaliser son premier atterrissage avec succès. © BPS.space

In the United States, a self-taught hobbyist has recreated the launch and landing of a miniature Falcon 9 launcher. Seven years of training, starting with nothing, was punctuated by many failures.

You will also be interested


[EN VIDÉO] Falcon 9 successfully launched and returned for the 6th time: a feat! Relive the launch of Falcon 9 from Space X and its 6th successful return: a feat!

In 2015, Joe Barnard knew nothing about aeronautics or programming. A resident of Los Angeles, USA, he has challenged himself to achieve one Rocket A reusable miniature in the model Hawk 9 of society SpaceX. It was through persistence, fruitless trials and many errors that the roboticist was able to land his Scout F rocket for the first time on July 24.

The first images from the shoot and the return to Earth have now been released on the YouTube account Joe Barnard. The activist even created his own company Barnard Propulsion Systems (BPS.space) to share its progress and build real professional projects around rockets. He now lives off his endorsements, his specialty online store, and advertising revenue diffusion His videos on YouTube.

Here’s the launch and return of Joe Barnard’s Scout F miniature rocket. The autograph video shows how he was able to learn from his experiences and win his race. © YouTube

Meat rocket?

On the BPS.space site, Joe Barnard explains that he has a university education in music production. Studies are far from over Space. Wanting to work in this field, he led the challenge and tried to get a job SpaceX He tries to impress them with his scale model.

See also  How to work with emoji in the most popular app at the moment!

For now, this enthusiast’s launches are limited to altitude, but he wants to launch his rocket into space. Sub-orbital, i.e. at an altitude of almost 100 km. He is now working on a large rocket model, baptized with the strange name Meat Rocket, which means meat rocket… When asked why he used such a name, Joe Barnard replied that he would not give a clue, but the project is crazy. .

Interested in what you just read?

You May Also Like

Bill Gates has invested in a company that will manufacture air conditioners in the future

Bill Gates has invested in a company that will manufacture air conditioners in the future

Decathlon Kiprun GPS 500 by Coros review: Essentials at low prices

Decathlon Kiprun GPS 500 by Coros review: Essentials at low prices

Elon Musk has challenged Twitter to prove the role of fake accounts

Elon Musk has challenged Twitter to prove the role of fake accounts

Comparison Duel: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)

Comparison Duel: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Nothing Phone (1)

The iPad 2022 will be entitled to a new design with a larger screen

The iPad 2022 will be entitled to a new design with a larger screen

Is the water safe for swimming and diving this summer?

Is the water safe for swimming and diving this summer?

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.