An Amateur Successfully Recreates the Flight and Landing of a SpaceX Rocket!

In the United States, a self-taught hobbyist has recreated the launch and landing of a miniature Falcon 9 launcher. Seven years of training, starting with nothing, was punctuated by many failures.

[EN VIDÉO] Falcon 9 successfully launched and returned for the 6th time: a feat! Relive the launch of Falcon 9 from Space X and its 6th successful return: a feat!

In 2015, Joe Barnard knew nothing about aeronautics or programming. A resident of Los Angeles, USA, he has challenged himself to achieve one Rocket A reusable miniature in the model Hawk 9 of society SpaceX. It was through persistence, fruitless trials and many errors that the roboticist was able to land his Scout F rocket for the first time on July 24.

The first images from the shoot and the return to Earth have now been released on the YouTube account Joe Barnard. The activist even created his own company Barnard Propulsion Systems (BPS.space) to share its progress and build real professional projects around rockets. He now lives off his endorsements, his specialty online store, and advertising revenue diffusion His videos on YouTube.

Here’s the launch and return of Joe Barnard’s Scout F miniature rocket. The autograph video shows how he was able to learn from his experiences and win his race. © YouTube

Meat rocket?

On the BPS.space site, Joe Barnard explains that he has a university education in music production. Studies are far from over Space. Wanting to work in this field, he led the challenge and tried to get a job SpaceX He tries to impress them with his scale model.

For now, this enthusiast’s launches are limited to altitude, but he wants to launch his rocket into space. Sub-orbital, i.e. at an altitude of almost 100 km. He is now working on a large rocket model, baptized with the strange name Meat Rocket, which means meat rocket… When asked why he used such a name, Joe Barnard replied that he would not give a clue, but the project is crazy. .