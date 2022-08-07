Home World The UN SG highlights the role of indigenous women in preserving traditional knowledge

The UN SG highlights the role of indigenous women in preserving traditional knowledge

Aug 07, 2022 0 Comments

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the role of indigenous women in preserving and disseminating traditional knowledge.

In a message to mark the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, celebrated on August 9 every year, the UN The Chairman noted that tribal women are the custodians of knowledge related to traditional medicine and food systems.

They are champions of indigenous languages ​​and cultures and they are defenders of the environment and the human rights of indigenous peoples, who believe that indigenous voices are needed to create an equitable and sustainable future where no one is left out. asked the women.

Calling on UN member states to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and promote indigenous traditional knowledge for the benefit of all, Mr.

With MAP

