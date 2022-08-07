Home Economy Sandman: Find out what Netflix subscribers think (no spoilers)

Sandman: Find out what Netflix subscribers think (no spoilers)

Aug 07, 2022 0 Comments
The Sandman Netflix

Sandman is currently the world’s most watched series on Netflix ! It was eagerly awaited by two hundred million subscribers of the American company, so could it become one of the most popular original works of the year? If you haven’t seen this new fiction yet, know that the original work is an adaptation of the books written by Neil Gaiman, of which several million copies have already been sold.

After a century of disappearance, the Lord of Dreams returns and travels across worlds to regain his power. Here is a summary of this literary masterpiece. Netflix has hired a five-star cast, including Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie, but its main asset is its co-author of the novels, Alan Heinberg. Stages ten episodes of The Sandman.

Audience rating on Allociné is positive as the series reaches 3.6/5. Fans of the novels seem to be really satisfied with the adaptation and it’s only natural that Neil Gaiman was in charge of the project. If you want to know when the series will return to Netflix, we have a special article dedicated to Sandman Season 2. Meanwhile, here are some comments we found on Twitter about the first season of Sandman:

I know you all know Sandman on Netflix is ​​a masterpiece, but I take every opportunity to say it, and I’ll say it again Sandman on Netflix is ​​a masterpiece. »

So far (I’m not done yet) it’s been a wild ride. The story, the writing and above all the visuals are insane. My favorite part is the cosmic concept of it all. I’ve always thought Sandman comics were very thought provoking and this series does not disappoint. »

See also  Powerball Lotto $ 3 Million Jackpot Winning Numbers

“I just finished watching Sandman and as a long time fan of the story I loved it. I like to see some side stories so I don’t have to fill in for my friends. »

Aha! Wonderful, wonderful and emotional. Perfect cast and incredible looks. It perfectly encapsulates the stories and characters from the comic pages (which introduced me to comics years ago). »

You May Also Like

The discomfort of emotional support animals

The discomfort of emotional support animals

Avion hydrogène : American Airlines investit dans Zero Avia

American Airlines invests in ZeroAvia

soundcloud

SoundCloud is laying off 20% of its global workforce.

apple-publicizes-app-store-search-ads

Apple Inserts More Ads in App Store!

Apple has been accused of mishandling sexual harassment issues

Apple has been accused of mishandling sexual harassment issues

A Doordash delivery bag is seen in Brooklyn, New York City

DoorDash is revising its full-year growth outlook upward as delivery demand remains strong.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.