Elon Musk has challenged Twitter to prove the role of fake accounts

Elon Musk challenged the boss Twitter The dissent launched a legal battle to publicly discuss and prove the role of fake accounts in the social network, which the American multi-billionaire offered to withdraw his purchase offer. “If Twitter sampled a hundred of its accounts and simply provided how they turned out to be real, the deal should continue on the original terms,” ​​he tweeted. Elon Musk.

“However, this cannot be the case if their reports to the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) turn out to be factually incorrect,” he warned. Elon Musk signed a $44 billion deal to buy the social network before unilaterally breaking it off in early July. He believes Twitter lied about the rate of automated accounts and spam on its site, and even claims the social network exists. “Fraud”By voluntarily increasing the number of cashable accounts.

The challenge was launched

“I challenge Barak Agarwal (Twitter’s CEO) to publicly discuss the percentage of fake accounts on Twitter,” the eccentric Tesla boss also tweeted. “Let Twitter prove to the public that it has less than 5% fake or unwanted daily users,” he added. A legal battle is currently underway. The trial before the Delaware Court of Chancery, a court specializing in business law, is scheduled to begin on October 17 and last five days.

Twitter has actually sued the richest man on the planet to force him to honor his promise. The latter filed a counterattack before the same court in which he asked the court to release him from the contract and order him to pay compensation to Twitter. Previously, Twitter’s shareholders will meet on September 13 to approve or disapprove the acquisition, which would represent significant additional value for shareholders.