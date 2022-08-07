Decathlon Kiprun GPS 500 by Coros review: Essentials at low prices

The Gibrun GPS 500’s interface covers most of what you’d expect for a sports watch. You can start tracking physical activity, stopwatch, timer, but also sync your watch or view your program and your training history.

Several screens summarize different data collected by the watch. We can even access information about the daily number of steps, our average heart rate, calories burned, level of fatigue or sunrise and sunset times. The City feature of the model is only a display of notifications. However, it is very basic and forgets to specify which application the displayed message is coming from. Music control is also not accessible on the wrist.