Decathlon Kiprun GPS 500 by Coros review: Essentials at low prices

The Gibrun GPS 500’s interface covers most of what you’d expect for a sports watch. You can start tracking physical activity, stopwatch, timer, but also sync your watch or view your program and your training history.
Several screens summarize different data collected by the watch. We can even access information about the daily number of steps, our average heart rate, calories burned, level of fatigue or sunrise and sunset times. The City feature of the model is only a display of notifications. However, it is very basic and forgets to specify which application the displayed message is coming from. Music control is also not accessible on the wrist.
In the app, two buttons are used to navigate through the menu, and the other two when checking or canceling our selections. The experience is intuitive and easy. In terms of parameters available on the wrist, the Kiprun GPS 500 again does the essentials. Activating “Do Not Disturb” mode allows you to select scenes during training or sync the home screen, chest strap, configure vibrations and exposure sounds…