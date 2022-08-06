Species thought to be extinct are re-emerging in Colombia

UAn extraordinary scientific (re)invention. mentioned as Guardian, an extremely rare hummingbird, has been rediscovered by an ornithologist in Colombia after more than a decade of disappearance. The species in question, the Santa Marta swordfish, was last seen in 2010 and scientists fear the species is extinct.

In fact, this species lives mainly in the Colombian mountains of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, where most of the tropical forests have been largely cleared for agriculture in the last ten years. The moment he was able to capture a picture of the Santa Marta sword, ornithologist Jurgen Vega felt “overwhelmed” as he realized he was living a historic moment in his life.

For good reason, after 1946 and 2010, when researchers took the first photographs of the species in the wild, this is the third time that evidence of the species’ existence has been officially established.

A very dangerous creature

Its rare sightings have led John C. Mittermeyer has compared Its species is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

“It was a complete surprise to see,” Yurgen Vega tasted with our colleagues. “When I first saw the hummingbird, I immediately thought of Santa Marta’s Saber, but I couldn’t believe it. I almost believed it was the species, but I felt overwhelmed by emotions, so I wanted to be careful,” he said, shocked by his discovery.

