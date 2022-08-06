Parliamentary inquiry against President Ramaphosa begins

South Africa’s parliament on Friday approved a request for an inquiry into criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Farm gate“.

” The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, moved the motion under Article 89 of the Constitution, Mr. of the African Transformation Movement (ATM). Introduced by Vuyo Zungula, he considers compliance with the rules“, said Moloto Mothabo, the spokesperson of Parliament.

Last June, Mr. A criminal complaint was filed against Ramaphosa, accusing him of violating the Organized Crime Prevention Act by covering up a theft that occurred in February 2020 at his private farm, where millions of dollars in species were allegedly stolen.

According to former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser, who filed the complaint, “suspects were kidnapped, interrogated and silenced”.

“According to the rules of procedure of the legislature, Ms Mapisa-Ngagula should appoint an independent committee to give political parties represented in the assembly reasonable time to nominate candidates,” said Mr. Mothabo insisted.

He added, “The function of the independent committee is to make a preliminary assessment of the proposed motion and, in doing so, make a recommendation to the Speaker of Parliament within 30 days if it is deemed to have sufficient evidence. The State is involved in the violations mentioned in the motion”.

On Thursday, the seven major opposition political parties in South Africa agreed to demand answers to criminal charges against President Ramaphosa. They urged Parliament to hold the Head of State accountable for breaking the laws regarding what happened at the Fala Fala farm located in Limpopo (North East) province.

Political parties have also said they plan to meet again on August 10 to consider forming a committee under Article 89 of the Constitution. law, gross misconduct or inability to perform his duties.

In addition, the former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, had decided to open an investigation into the case after receiving a complaint filed by ATM. Mr. Ramaphosa submitted a written response to 31 questions put to him by the Office of Public Safety.

At the end of July, African National Congress (ruling ANC) national spokesman Bule Mabe said Mr Ramaphosa appeared before the party’s integrity commission, indicating another inquiry could be pursued if necessary.

The South African presidency confirmed the events at the Fala Fala farm but denied any criminal complicity, arguing that the head of state was not present to attend the African Union summit in Addis Ababa in February 2020.

With MAP