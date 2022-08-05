The iPad 2022 will be entitled to a new design with a larger screen

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its next entry-level iPad in the coming months, and thanks to 3D renders. On the program: a new, slightly revised design and a screen that offers a larger display area than the previous model.

Little brother wants to grow up, but not too fast. After taking out 9th generation iPad Last September, the 10th generation of Apple’s iPad is expected to be released in the coming months. While waiting for the deadline, the site MySmartPrice The shell for the device gives us his first 3D renderings from the manufacturer.

The iPad Pro design continues to the basics

These renders give us a first look at what the tablet’s design should look like and some of its features. Like others there is a design with flat edges iPad Four loudspeakers are placed on the bottom and top of the device.

This iPad uses borders and buttons Touch-ID It is expected to be bigger than its predecessor and 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98 mm, but it will be thinner than the previous model. The tablet’s screen can measure either 10.5 or 10.9 inches diagonally, according to MySmartPrice.

There’s also a camera on the back of the device that gets a flash and takes on a new “pill” shape, like those found on the iPhone X and Xs, for example.

Finally a model with a USB-C port?

However, the port used by this iPad cannot be distinguished here, it is blocked by the red color. Some rumors reported a switch from the classic iPad to the connector USB-C Improves recharge and transfer speed for files (As Europe will soon need by 2024). But Apple may decide to stick with its proprietary Lightning port for a while.

The new model should integrate the A14 chip previously seen in the Apple iPhone 12 and 2020’s iPad Air 4th generation.

