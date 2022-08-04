Home World The UN Secretary-General has called on governments to tax the profits of oil and gas companies

The UN Secretary-General has called on governments to tax the profits of oil and gas companies

Aug 04, 2022 0 Comments
Le secrétaire général de l’ONU appelle les gouvernements à taxer les bénéfices des sociétés pétrolières et gazières
It is immoral for oil and gas companies to profit so much from this energy crisis, on the backs of poor people and communities, at massive cost to the climate. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the announcement during a press conference on the occasion of the release of the third UN report on the global consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Rising oil and gas prices led energy companies like Total Energies, Shell, Exxon, Chevron and BP to post huge gains in the second quarter.

Economic and political problems

According to Antonio Guterres, many countries around the world have already seen signs of waves of economic, social and political unrest from which no country will be immune.

The Secretary-General warned that 345 million people in 82 countries could be “severely food insecure” or “vulnerable to food insecurity” due to the impact of the Ukrainian crisis. .

“Many developing countries are in debt, without access to finance, struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and may be tipped over the edge,” Guterres warned, calling on governments to take action to tax and use excess profits. Money to support “the most vulnerable in these difficult times”.

The UN urges governments to take measures to reduce energy demand (reduce heating and air-conditioning, reduce air traffic, renovate buildings…) to tackle this crisis without questioning commitments to curb global warming. Accelerating the development of renewable energies.

See also  Education: Two-day strike in Algeria from November 2

You May Also Like

US gives Mali $32 million to help fight food crisis

US gives Mali $32 million to respond to food crisis – Le Magazine du Manager

Takla Airport welcomed 101,360 passengers in the first half

Takla Airport welcomed 101,360 passengers in the first half

Legislative Assembly in Congo: The President's Party won 111 out of 151 seats

Legislative Assembly in Congo: The President’s Party won 111 out of 151 seats

Ivorian soldiers detained: Mali orders "foreign forces" to leave airport base

Ivorian soldiers detained: Mali orders “foreign forces” to leave airport base

Health restrictions on travel to France have been lifted

Health restrictions on travel to France have been lifted

Spain: Unemployment rises slightly

Spain: Unemployment rises slightly

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.