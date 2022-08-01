Home Technology Updates its official mobile coverage map for free

Updates its official mobile coverage map for free

Aug 01, 2022 0 Comments
How Free Mobile covers an area of ​​56,000 m2 with 4G
Updates its official mobile coverage map for free

Which free mobile network are you sticking to, 5G or 4G? The operator has updated its mobile coverage map data.

Are you one of the lucky ones? Free continues to use its 4G and 5G networks across the region, but when it comes to the latest generation of mobile phones, who has the right? To find out, all you have to do is visit the coverage map provided by the operator. on its website. The data displayed has been updated, showing the status of the free mobile network as of July 12, 2022, against the previous information dated June 1.

This map allows you to accurately know the operator’s 3G and 4G coverage. In particular there is a difference between the two frequencies used for this new generation of mobile telephony: 3.5 GHz, the “core” band of 5G, which allows higher speeds, in blue, and 700 MHz, aimed at better coverage and greater wall penetration. , dark green in color. The map is interactive and allows you to display the technology of your choice. You can search for your address directly using the bar above the map.

According to the latest ANFR statistics, there were 15,011 active 5G sites and 22,147 4G sites on free mobile as of July 1, 2022. Xavier Neal’s operator population has 83% 5G and 99% 4G.

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website

See also  Sony reveals the installation size of some of its PS5 games • Eurogamer.net

You May Also Like

Stock PS5

1440p is coming to consoles, and here’s what’s changing

Anker introduces new high performance GaN chargers

Anker introduces new high performance GaN chargers

How to Convert a PDF File

How to Convert a PDF File

Google Chrome can easily become the default browser

Google Chrome can easily become the default browser

Roborock Q7 Max+

A perfect robotic vacuum to remove pet hair

A tool to find out if installing solar panels on your roof is a good idea

A tool to find out if installing solar panels on your roof is a good idea

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.