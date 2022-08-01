Anker introduces new high performance GaN chargers

It is time to look for effective solutions to avoid wasting energy as much as possible. For electronic devices, this requires more efficient batteries, but also advanced AC adapters.

Anker introduced its new GanPrime power adapters, which offer highly efficient Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. The manufacturer has invested heavily in GaN since 2018.

The chargers will soon be marketed in France

A total of seven adapters have been announced and will be available in France by the end of the month. Two models include two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with different powers: Anker 735 (65W) €59.99 and 737 (120W) €94.99. A 140W 717 charger will also be offered for €99.99.

The manufacturer does not stop there as its GaNPrime table will be enriched with a 747 150W charger with three USB-C ports and a USB-A port; External battery 733 (10,000 mAh capacity and 65W power) Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port; 727 charging station with two AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A (100W); and the 65W Power Strip 615 with two AC outlets, two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

Unfortunately, these products will not be marketed in France. This new generation GanPrime integrates new technologies developed by Anker, such as PowerIQ 4.0 which detects the power needs of each connected device and adjusts the power supply to reduce the overall charging time to one hour. There’s also a second version of ActiveShield, which monitors temperature and adjusts output power to prevent overheating and protect connected devices.