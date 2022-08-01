1440p is coming to consoles, and here’s what’s changing

As of this week, Sony has released a new update for PS5 beta testers. This new version of the console brings the first stages of testing for 1440p resolution, a feature expected since the console’s launch. This update brings new useful things which we will describe without further delay.

PS5 switches to 1440p mode

Since its launch in November 2020, the PS5 is capable of displaying image resolution of 720p, 1080p or 4K at 2160p. On the other hand, it is impossible to provide a middleman with a display in console 1440p. This is now possible for beta testers, and will happen very soon for all PS5 players.

To do this, you must have a compatible TV and enable the option in the settings. If the games support 1440p resolution, the resolution is enabled and native to your console. For 4K games, these will benefit from upscaling up to 1440p output.

List of PS5 games

Another useful and expected feature is the ability to create folders to categorize your games. There’s an option on PS4 and it’s still missing on PS5. Henceforth, you can organize your games according to your conditions and your preferences. You can create up to 15 lists of up to 100 games. The new PS Plus is perfect for sorting your physical, digital and streaming games.

Among the other new features of this update (which is only available in the beta version and not for all players)

Added comparison between 3D audio and stereo audio

Simplified access to ongoing operations when resuming the game

Request screen sharing from the party

Joinable game notification when one of the members joins a party playing a joinable game

Viewing new friends profile

The game sends voice messages and stickers from the base

It’s important to note that these new features won’t be part of the final update when Sony decides to end its testing. All of these are currently being tested with players who are part of the beta tester program.