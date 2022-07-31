How to Convert a PDF File

Converting a PDF file is not an easy task. Nevertheless, there are some ways to achieve this, which we explain in this article.

Converting or modifying a PDF file is very difficult. For good reason, this file format is subject to strict and very complex rule. It incorporates both text and images produced by its original author and is designed to preserve and retain its structure.

In the previous article, we explained to you How to edit pdf for free. This time, Numerama team gives you some simple tips that will allow you to convert PDF file to any other format.

For free with IlovePDF

IlovePDF A website and mobile app (iOS And android) is very practical for PDF lovers, especially students. This tool is free and allows you to edit, merge, write and convert your files All for free, with little to no risk.

Its use is very simple and very quick – all you have to do is select the file in question and ” change “.

You will need to wait a few seconds for your new file to be available for download. It will definitely save your time.

Directly with Microsoft Office

Be aware of the following if any Microsoft Office already installed on your computer, you can convert a PDF file to Word directly from it. The process to follow is simple, you can do it from Word, Excel and Powerpoint. Open the file you want to convert and follow these steps:

In Word, click ” file “and” Save as “. We recommend you rename your file as you may lose the duplicate and previous file.

“and” “. We recommend you rename your file as you may lose the duplicate and previous file. Then you need to change the PDF box to “”. say In the list of file formats.

As mentioned above, you can also convert your PDF files using other tools in the Microsoft Office suite; Let’s take an Excel example here. Spreadsheet software can be very useful for you and you can use it to convert your PDF files to another format. To do this, and for the first example, you must follow the following steps:

First, open the document.

Then click on ” file “and” Save as “.

“and” “. Finally, in the document offering list, select PDF or other format and click “”. to record “.

and other software

Note that most software allows you to “export” files in PDF format, an example of Adobe Reader that can easily convert your PDF file, but still costs money.

However, if you don’t have access to the office suite for one reason or another, know that you can download the office suite for free LibreOffice. It allows you to convert your Word, Excel and PowerPoint files to PDF format for free.