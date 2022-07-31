Home World Guinea: Despite good undergraduate results, vocational schools operate under difficult conditions

Guinea: Despite good undergraduate results, vocational schools operate under difficult conditions

Jul 31, 2022 0 Comments
Guinea: Despite good undergraduate results, vocational schools operate under difficult conditions

#Guinea : While public education schools have had disastrous results in various national examinations, vocational training institutes have achieved respectable performance despite difficult working conditions.

This year, in Guinea, technical and vocational schools achieved better results with an estimated success rate of 84.94% in the undergraduate course, far from the 9% in the general diploma course.

To gauge the effort behind this decision, we visited the country’s premier Tonga apprenticeship. The director of this institution could not hide his happiness: “Following the results of the final evaluation at the end of the year, the CFP Tonga team is very happy with this decision. It is not surprising that many of the republics are ranked first in various fields today, notes Madifing Geeta. This manager adds: “25% of training time is allocated to theory and 75% to practice”.

>>> Read More: 2022 in Guinea: Disastrous results, but some stand out

It is a great satisfaction for the winners. This is particularly the case of Abu Bakr Bangura: “I never thought I had that status myself, but by God’s grace it became a reality.”

Today, a major challenge for this establishment is to improve working conditions. For this, a program has been initiated, the director of the institution informs: It was initiated following the visit of the Minister of Vocational Training to our institution. He was amazed at the difficult conditions under which we were working.

Today, the Guinean authorities are above all trying to encourage Guinean students to go for vocational training. And so far it has not succeeded.

See also  EU News: Protesters unfurl banner at Brussels Parliament building | World | News

You May Also Like

Reaction of the Rhone Mosques to the Decision of the Constituent Assembly

Reaction of the Rhone Mosques to the Decision of the Constituent Assembly

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

While America is in the lead

The Sahara: Morocco is an undeniable fact

The Sahara: Morocco is an undeniable fact

Mali: Senior civil servants trained in organizational communication

Mali: Senior civil servants trained in organizational communication

Constitution referendum: "Yes" and record voter turnout overwhelming

Constitution referendum: “Yes” and record voter turnout overwhelming

Darmanin has announced that Moroccan imam Hassan Iqusen will be expelled

Darmanin has announced that Moroccan imam Hassan Iqusen will be expelled

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.