According to MIT, the world’s best semiconductor is here

Silicon is now at the heart of our daily lives. On our smartphones. In our photovoltaic solar panels. However, this is not correct. But this new material, closely studied by researchers, may very well be. Its name is cubic boron arsenide.

Silicon is everywhere. On our chips Computers. Or among us Photovoltaic solar panels. However, this material semiconductor is far away. This causes overheating problems. And don’t let all “particles” Loaded. A brake for some applications. But Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, United States) now believe they have discovered a material that bypasses these difficulties. Also known as cubic boron arsenide (c-BA). An ideal semiconductor Never been found. A great semiconductor too!

Some — etc You are herefor him Electric vehicles — has already switched from silicon to silicon carbide. Because, although its electric mobility is low, its Heat conductor Three times more. MIT researchers’ cubic boron arsenide has nearly ten times the thermal conductivity of silicon. And great movement Electrons only “holes” — their positive alter egos. “This could be a game changer”Comments Jungwoo Shin, researcher, in a Press release from MIT.

And to break the locks

The problem is that cubic boron arsenide is difficult to produce. At least of sufficient quality to allow researchers to reveal all the properties of most interest. For this the material should be consistent. Current methods can only produce uniform cubic boron arsenide.

Another problem: there are still essential properties to make it Designated Si substitution Not yet tested. For example, its long-term stability. “Until now, we have not paid much attention to this matter”, notes Gang Chen, another MIT researcher. But now some of these properties have been revealed. “Maybe we’ll give it more credit, and we’ll be able to develop methods to better classify it and make it better.”