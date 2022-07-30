Home Science Brittany weather: heavy skies in Finistère and Côtes-d’Armor – weather forecast

Jul 30, 2022 0 Comments
Cotes-d’Armor

In Côtes-d’armor it will be fine. More sunny weather in the afternoon. No precipitation. Temperatures range from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius in the morning and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is moderate. It is blowing at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph and the wind speed can reach 35 kmph.

Finisterre

The weather in Finistère can be quite hectic. Very cloudy. But the clearings become wider and wider. No precipitation. Temperatures range from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius in the morning and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is moderate. In the evening, good clarity. The wind is moderate.

Morphine

Afternoons in Morbihan are marked by heat. A few high clouds in the morning, but sunny in the afternoon. No precipitation. Temperatures range from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius in the morning and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is moderate. Partly cloudy in the evening.

Ille-et-Villain

Afternoons in Ille-et-Villain are marked by heat. Nice cloudy weather. Temperatures range from 14 to 15 degrees Celsius in the morning and 24 to 30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. The wind is moderate. It is blowing at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph and the wind speed can reach 35 kmph. Clear skies in the evening.

(Source: Weather Channel)

