A perfect robotic vacuum to remove pet hair

It’s hard to keep an impeccable interior when you have four-legged friends. If we love them and they light up our lives, we’re a little less fans of their hair and the mess they can create. Thus, with Sound Q7 Max+Roborac offers a robotic vacuum cleaner that is capable of putting an end to the ordeal of animal hair.

No pet hair testing with the Roborock Q7 Max+

Dogs, like cats, are our best friends and kings of soiling our homes rather than the cause. In fact, their hair flies everywhere in your house, they don’t eat clean or spend their time outside… Although we love them, we have to admit that our pets have an annoying tendency to make housework even more painful.

Roborock’s latest mid-range model, the Q7 Max+ bundle, is perfect for pet owners. effect, The robot vacuum sucks up dust and pet hair with 4200 Pa of power, leaving nothing behind. Its cylindrical, all-rubber main brush prevents hair and bristles from tangling and the robot vacuum cleaner. Additionally, it is easily washable.

In addition to picking up your pet’s naked, invisible hair and allergens, the Q7 Max+ sweeps away. Its constant pressure of 300 grams allows it to pass all the dirt, very compact. With 30 level water flow, tough stains won’t last long. So if your dog or cat has smeared muddy paw prints on your floor, don’t despair, they can easily disappear..

Thanks to its PreciSense™ laser navigation, Roborock Q7 Max+ precisely maps your accommodation and you can plan Customized Cleaning Paths. If your faithful companions are more in one room than another, you can create a suitable routine.

Even better, Roborock Q7 Max+’s auto-dump station gives you peace of mind for seven weeks. If you have allergies, even better. It saves you from excessive contact with hair and dust.

While robotic vacuums provide daily relief, your four-legged friends may not be their biggest fans. Roborock thought about them. Cat like dog, your friends react differently when the robot vacuum cleaner does its job in the same room as them. Some will hide under the nearest sofa, while others will try to neutralize the intruder. You can choose suction level or water flow to control the noise of Roborock Q7 Max+. This way you protect your pet’s peace of mind.

Because our four-legged friends are sometimes smarter than we think, the Roborock Q7 Max+ has protection for kids and… animals. Thanks to the latter, neither your cat nor your dog can disable the robot vacuum cleaner.

In addition to letting you to gain energy By brightening your home from top to bottom, the Roborok Q7 Max+ saves you time too. If you save this time, you can spend it with your favorite fur ball. It’s still great, right?

The excellent Roborock Q7 Max+ is a home pro and animal friend. A true investment that will set you free on a daily basisA robot vacuum cleaner Yours for 599 euros Right now.

