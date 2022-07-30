A Frenchman arrested for cybercrime faces 116 years in prison in the US

As part of an international investigation between Morocco and the FBI, the 21-year-old Frenchman was arrested and jailed in Morocco. He is wanted by the United States for his alleged involvement in cybercrime against companies, some of which are American.

Sébastien Raoult was arrested on May 31 at Rabat-Salé Airport under a red notice. – International Alert Message – issued by Interpol, according to Information from Oops. According to Moroccan media, citing a police source, the arrest of the young French hacker was “the result of cooperation between the Moroccan General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the FBI”.

His lawyer, Me Phillipe Ohayon, opposed the US extradition request. “He only stayed in France and Morocco. Pirate is from France. The natural judge is the French judge“, he argues. To support his request, he sent letters to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to the French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupont-Moretti, and to the parquet floor of Epinal in the Vosges. The client lives.

“Accomplished Cybercriminals”



Alumnus of Epitech, a French computer school He has been jailed since June 2 in a prison near the Moroccan capital, flap. According to OopsThe FBI suspects that Vosges is part of a group of hackers.Shiny hunters“, accused of being “prolific cybercriminals”.

Sebastien Raoult faces up to 116 years in prison if extradited to the United States.. The charges against him in US courts include: “conspiracy to commit wire fraud and abuse”, “wire fraud” and “aggravated identity theft”, according to more Oops. One of the companies that the hacker group allegedly attacked was an American company Microsoft.

