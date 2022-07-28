Urgently remove these apps from your phone, they could destroy your bank account!

Think your phone is safe from viruses? That you are not afraid of anything? Think again. In fact, some apps are happy to take your money or install malicious software. We are Do Helping you get rid of it for good.

Apps Infected with Joker Malware!

We know thanks to cybersecurity firm Padreo. She decided to investigate. It turned out to be very successful. In fact, the company found that four applications available on the Google Play Store were infected with Joker software. However, the latter steals not only users’ personal information but also their money. We’re talking about 100,000 people here because that’s the number of recorded downloads.

But how can an app contaminated with software steal money from users? It is very simple. By creating hidden subscriptions that take money. The problem is that since these subscriptions are hidden, the subscriber only realizes this after the first transfer.. We are not talking about small subscriptions of less than ten euros. Often, 50 euros are deducted. Also, thanks to malware, apps can take silent screenshots. Thus they can access personal passwords.

Not only that. Joker also allows other applications to be installed on the phone, but in the background. You don’t understand anything. However, they are often affected by other, more powerful software. This software sends fraudulent offers directly I am talking on the phone.

How to avoid downloading infected applications?

Fortunately, there are some ways to avoid being scammed. Because for everyone who owns a phone but doesn’t have the necessary knowledge, it’s very difficult not to be fooled. So, first of all, we advise you to look at the developer’s profile on the Play Store. If you only see one app, be careful. In fact, developers with a (bad) idea in mind usually create one app per account.

Be sure to read the privacy policy. If it’s short, it’s dangerous. We advise you to trust known apps or reputable and trusted sites. The best way is not to be fooled. Also, when you download an app, it asks your permission for different accesses. For example, feel free to decline if you find that the app has nothing to do with your microphone. So why is she asking you to approach her? Beware!

How to remove virus from your phone?

Android devices are particularly vulnerable. That’s why it’s better to have a software first Anti virus. This is the surest way to stay safe. But what if you find a virus on your phone? First, restart the phone in safe mode. Then open Settings and browse the list of recently installed apps. Why? Watch for suspicious activity. Uninstall suspicious software. Finally, enable Play Protect by Google. As much as possible, do your analysis Telephone. Today, they all offer built-in software that cleans phones.

You know now. To better protect your phone, download only verified apps. Pay attention to the permissions you make when installing them. Feel free to deny anything that seems strange to you. If you receive spam messages, do not click on the links sent. Delete them automatically. Finally, perform system updates as they become available. New settings errors and improve Security. Always keep the latest version.

Thanks to these different tips, you have all the chances of staying safe on your side. It would be foolish to see his bank account empty With a simple App on his phone, don’t you think? So be careful!