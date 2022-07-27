Suggestions for understanding their contribution to the development of the sector

Secretary General of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), chaired by Abdellah Boussouf, Monday in Rabat, a consultative meeting to understand the question of the participation of Moroccan medical skills abroad in the development of the health system in Morocco.

The meeting, which was attended by many Moroccan doctors and professors from different countries, was held under the high directive of HM King Mohammed VI within the dynamic framework of the National Health Plan, which adopted the proposed draft law. The Minister of Health and Social Protection regarding the National Health System, CCME said in a press release on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Bousouf explained the importance of the health sector in the independence of nations, a fact confirmed by the Covid-19 pandemic, fueling the dynamics that the National Health System has recently experienced. A plan to generalize social coverage to all Moroccan citizens.

In this sense, the official highlighted the opportunity for Moroccans living in countries that have helped to accumulate expertise in many fields to rely on their medical skills, linked to their desire to contribute to the development of the sector. their motherland.

Unwavering civic commitment could not change the tests given to medical skills around the world or the competitiveness of these countries to provide better working conditions, he said. The meeting was the beginning of a series of consultations aimed at formulating an idea of ​​the forms that the world’s medical skills could take to contribute to national health development, where the CCME would exercise its capacity to listen and coordinate. In order to define efficient and effective public policies in this area, different actors can meet the needs of this reform and determine the objective conditions that allow Moroccan executives from abroad to practice in Morocco. Structure of medical caravans, exchanges of experiences, organization of training cycles, movement of skills and dispatch to their temporary or permanent installation in the country.

On the other hand, Mr. Boussouf called on the institutions and authorities of the health sector to take advantage of the expertise of Moroccan medical skills abroad by involving them not only in the medical field, but also in administration and sector management, based on their international expertise. .

During this meeting, doctors from Morocco, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and the United States exposed the obstacles to return to Morocco to practice their profession. The main reason is therefore the lack or lack of financial motivation, in addition to the difficult working conditions in Morocco compared to the possibilities offered by host countries.

Similarly, the speakers were unanimously optimistic about the provisions of the law related to the health system and the desire to strengthen their contribution to this national project, through associations or reform within the framework of state-provided organizations. They provide their silkscreen for humanitarian activities, supervise and train doctors training in Morocco and be part of the organizations set up for the management of the sector.

Dr. Tayeb Hamdi, Vice President of the National Health Federation, Dr. Mina Roche, CCME member training in Spain, and Dr. Aziz Amar, Anesthesiologist, were particularly present in this meeting. Pastor Rabat (France / Morocco), founding partner of the Moroccan and multidisciplinary clinic, Dr. Samir Kadar, anesthesiologist, president of the C3M Association, Moroccan Medical Skills Abroad (Belgium), Prof. Samira Fafi Cremer, doctor of pharmacology, working in medicine. Laboratory of Strasbourg University Hospitals (France), Dr. Khaled Djeriri, Occupational Physician (France), Dr. Mohamed Ragina, Obstetrician-Gynecologist (France), Dr. Mourad Aberghon, Doctor General Practitioner (Germany, Family Physician), Dr. Canada), Abdelhamid Benazzouz, neurobiologist and neurophysiologist (France) and Doctor Mohamed Boutjdir, director of the Department of Cardiovascular Research and professor at New York University.

With MAP