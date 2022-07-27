Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been released in all its colors ahead of its official launch

Samsung will release the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 in two weeks. But we can already appreciate the small folding smartphone from every angle.

At the rate things are going, Samsung has nothing to show at its upcoming August 10th unveiling event. In particular we will find two folding smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, which should not be too different from their predecessors.

What interests us today is the second. The official photos of the phone have actually been leaked on the internet, popularly known as leak OnLeaks (In partnership with the site GizNext) after discovering them. Chance to find four colors – blue, pink gold, purple and black.

Check out all four colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 officially | from @OnLeaks & @GizNext Pink Gold is my favorite of the four pic.twitter.com/7vpTsh8X4z — Anthony (@TheGalox_) July 26, 2022

A used slab looks the same Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is good news, because the latter convinced us. So we should be entitled to a 6.7-inch folding AMOLED panel that offers full HD + (2640 x 1080 pixels) and an image refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The external AMOLED screen will measure 2.1 inches slightly larger than the previous one. model (1.9 inches).

The package should be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which should be Qualcomm’s most efficient SoC. All will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. So heavy multitasking or gaming shouldn’t be a problem. It runs on Android 12 and OneUI 4 home interface.

For photos, we’ll claim a similar configuration with a 12MP dual sensor (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle module) on the back and a 10MP sensor on the front for selfies. It remains to be seen if the overall quality has improved.

Progress in autonomy?

The mystery still hangs over the battery size. Autonomy was one of the device’s weak points, far from trivial information. It packs a 3400 or 3700 mAh battery with support for wired charging at 25 W and wireless charging at 10 W.