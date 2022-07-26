9 Tips to Know to Make the Most of It

Nothing Bone (1) was released a few days ago and brings its new features. It’s a chance to discover this very special smartphone and its insides with tips to get the most out of Nothing’s first smartphone.

We’ve been waiting for months, and it’s finally here: The No Phone (1). A smartphone that wants to be innovative, made by an established brand Carl PeiFormer Founder OnePlus. Beyond its original appearance, it offers a few functions, especially at the glyph level, this LED system reacts to notifications and makes it possible for one to illuminate an immortal scene. Here’s a collection of tricks to improve the Nothing’s Phone (1) experience.

8 /10

Many of them have been seen and shared Dylan Roussel on TwitterFrench developer and contributor 9to5Google.

code title=”Cliff and Music”]React to the cliff music…

The Glyph is a set of LEDs on the back of the phone that gives it a distinct shape. It’s mainly used for notifications or the camera, but it can also react to music coming from the smartphone’s speakers.

According to Dylan Roussel, this functionality is not accessible by default and is not fully ready yet. But it can still be accessed, and the function says ” The Glyph interface lights up in sync with the music playing through the speakers “. It requires:

Create a contact named ” Abra »

Go to Settings and then “ Cliff interface “, then ” Ringtones »

click on” Add contact » and select « Abra » and choose a ringtone

Once this is done, the parameter ” Music Visualization appears in the glyph settings, “ Improved features and can be implemented.

Rest assured, you don’t have to explain who Abra is to your partner, because if you remove the contact, ” Music Visualization More available.

Replace flash with nothing phone glyph (1)

We’ve already talked a lot about Cliff, but not everything has been said yet. Either way, it’s a major touch of originality for Nothing Phone (1). This set of LEDs also makes it possible to illuminate the scene one wishes to immortalize.

To activate it, open the camera and click on the flash icon, and if we click on it several times, we see that the glyph icon appears, as well as ” Cliff fill light “. The light intensity of the LEDs is independent of the glyph settings and is pushed to the maximum when taking photos. An option available when recording video, which is practical and avoids loading In ISOs Also degrades the smartphone’s video quality.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

Increase the size of the application icon

Comes with an interface based on Nothing Phone (1). Android 12 and was baptized Nothing is initialized. If it doesn’t revolutionize an experience android smart phoneIt offers some additions, although they are not very useful.

You can enlarge the size of an app icon so that it is equivalent to four apps on the home screen. To do this, press and hold the desired application, then click ” Expand It’s done. To reset an app to its basic size, you need to long press on it and click on “”. Reduce “. Note that this option also works for application folders, which can take up all four spaces.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

Activate the Nothing Phone indicator light (1) for videos

Nothing Phone is equipped with (1) recording indicator light; Flashing red LED during video recording. To activate it, go to camera settings by clicking the arrow at the top of the screen, then click the three dots on the top right.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

Once you go to app settings, go to “” Video And turn on the registration light.

Use exclusive Nothing Launcher widgets

Besides maximizing app icons on the home screen, Nothing Launcher offers four unique widgets. Handling for Creating and deleting widgets is the same as on other Android smartphones.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

These widgets, stylized with nothing sauce, include two clocks, one digital and one analog. There is also a weather widget ” Intelligence » It shows the date and Weather report. It should be recognized that the latter is not very readable depending on the wallpaper you use. We see a particular downside to Nothing as the wallpaper we used was the one provided with the Nothing Launcher.

Prevent the screen from turning off while looking at it

English speaking videographer Showed by Shiv Tech on his YouTube channel How to prevent the phone from turning off after you see the screen of nothing (1). On our side, this option works as long as the smartphone is facing forward. To enable this feature, follow a few steps:

Go to phone settings

Go to Section « Screen “, then ” Screen timed out “in section” Lock screen »

Activate option ” Look at the screen »

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

Use floating windows in Nothing Launcher

By going to the list of recently opened applications, you can use the floating window mode – kind of In the picture-picture For apps, named “ Pop-up window display », which allows you to create a flying window with an application, which can be moved to the sides of the screen. Be careful though, you won’t be able to watch the videos Network light By opening another app at the same time. However, it is more practical for video calls.

To use it, go to recent apps and click on the icon of the desired app. Several actions will be proposed and you must click ” Pop-up window display “.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

How to Show More Apps on Nothing Phone Screen (1)

By default, Nothing Phone (1) displays four apps wide on the home screens. If you want to show five, that’s possible. It requires:

Go to device settings, “ Personalization », then in subsection « Wallpaper and style »

At the very bottom, click ” Application phase »

click on” 5×5 », then on « Apply »

The change will also affect the app drawer, which will increase to five apps in width.

Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid Source: Frandroid

Connect the Nothing Phone (1) to the Tesla Car

Added a coordinate (1) to the Nothing phone In the latest updateIt allows you to connect with yourself You are here. Some functions are available that allow you to open the doors, turn on the air conditioning or know the available autonomy. We have not tested this feature and it is currently experimental, which means bugs may occur.

To access it, go to Phone Settings, then:

Go to Section « Experimental features »

click on” Connect with Tesla »

Sign in to your Tesla account

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.