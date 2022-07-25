You can help astronomers unlock the secrets of Jupiter!

As Futura explained in a previous article, the riseSpace In the second half of the twentieth centurye The transfer of the models and techniques of geophysics and geochemistry to other planets made it possible to carry out comparative planetography and see how other planets formed and structured under different conditions. Therefore, nature is like a giant laboratory, which conducts experiments with planets under various conditions, which allows us to understand the influence of such a parameter when the position of a planet varies. We obviously can’t do the Earth in a lab where we do these experiments (to a certain extent, Numerical simulations Or analog, like experience VKSbut can help us understand the planets).

Geophysics and geochemistry are intrinsic and extrinsic, and for this reason these sciences are not mutually exclusive Volcano or in the appearance of a terrestrial magnet but they make it possible to modelAtmosphere And this Climate of our blue planet. So doing comparative astronomy means modeling and understanding atmospheres VenusMars and Gas giants. In turn, this will help us better understand the Earth and its climate.

All science is based on experimental data and has been since its inception Around the circular path around Thursday In 2016, the investigation Juno NASA gives us a lot of money. The JunoCAM instrument provided Noosphere gigabytes of images taken during 40 orbits around Jupiter, some of which were taken a few thousand kilometers above the giant’s atmosphere.

Presentation of the Juno mission. Click on the white rectangle in the lower right for a more accurate French translation. English subtitles should appear later. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then “Subtitles” and finally “Auto Translate”. Select “French”. © NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

However, as explained by the postdoctoral researcher, this is the problem Body and astronomer Ramanakumar Shankar: ” There are so many films that it would take our small team years to review them all. The public’s help is needed to identify which images are available Whirlwinds, where and how they appear. With a list of features (especially vortices) and how these features form and how they interact with the structure of the atmosphere, read the physics below in particular. cloudsWe cannot observe them directly “.

For this reason, along with fellow researchers at the University of Minnesota and with support from NASA, he created a new citizen science program that allows volunteers to play a key role in helping scientists learn more about the planet. Thursday. Citizen scientists can really help Astrophysicists From home, and with a short tutorial accessible to everyone, you can classify tens of thousands of amazing images Juno.

A new Zooniverse avatar, the Jovian Vortex Hunter

The program was called in English Jovian Vortex Hunter (Hurricane Hunter The Jovians) and it has more than 60,000 images. He is a part of it Gate Citizen science zoouniverseAn extension of the original plan Galaxy Zoo It invited internet users to rank it Galaxies. Futura has already dedicated several articles to this portal, which gives everyone the opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of a researcher at the cutting edge of research, for example:

We start ???? Jovian Vortex Hunter Program Today! If you like beautiful pictures of Jupiter and colorful clouds ????☁️, join us https://t.co/3BhDPMAfu2 Help us classify the different types of clouds on Jupiter! — The Zooniverse (@the_zooniverse) June 21, 2022

website Jovian Spin the hunter (JVH) explains: “ Jupiter’s atmosphere is similar to ours: there are clouds of different shapes and sizes.On Jupiter, most clouds are formed Molecules Chemicals other than water and can measure several thousand kilometers.Some clouds are also formed from powerful ones Storms More than 50 kilometers high and hundreds of kilometers in diameter.Understanding how these clouds form is critical to understanding Jupiter’s atmosphere and the processes that create the amazing features we see.

Similar to how we get different types of clouds on Earth when the atmosphere is calm or stormy, different clouds on Jupiter form under different atmospheric conditions (e.g. storms, eddies).The types of clouds on Jupiter are also highly dependent on the chemistry that forms them.Jupiter has three main cloud layers: CloudsAmmonia They often form at the top and you can see because there is a layer of ammonium hydrosulfide (a key ingredient in stink bombs, so those clouds aren’t so stinky!).Deep in the atmosphere (about 150 kilometers below the ammonia clouds) are dense water clouds.

To understand how these different clouds form, we need to look at the diversity of cloud characteristics in the Jovian atmosphere.In this project, we will create a list and group images from Junocom into different characteristic classes of clouds.. »

Project, to help citizen scientists identify atmospheric eddies Jovian Vortex Hunter Provides many guides and Exercises Useful video. Each film will be reviewed by at least 16 people. Finally, the table is used to feed a network Neurons It will help unlock the secrets of the Jovian atmosphere from other similar images by revealing hidden features and regularities related to physics. Chemistry It is still to be understood.