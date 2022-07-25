New graphics features for Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered on PC

Sometimes, Sony shares blockbuster games from PlayStation with PCs. Generally, the manufacturer does not do things by halves! Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered promises to be a great vintage indeed.

Spider-Man will be spinning his web on Windows on August 12, and he’s not kidding! Insomniac Studio, a subsidiary of Sony, released the technical specifications. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remaster, released two years ago on the PlayStation 5, and is a major update to the original game. Developers have spared no expense in appealing to PC gamers.

Ultrawide monitor and framerate boost

First, there’s support for ultrawide screens, from 21:9 to 32:9, a format not commonly found on the streets (on the short list we see Samsung’s Oddyssey Neo G9, which costs $2,000 more). Insomniac has thought of everyone with three external monitors: the game will be multi-screen compatible.

Graphically, this episode of Spider-Man benefits from ray-tracing: the modes add extra refinement to reflections and shadows, contributing to a reassuringly deep immersion. The title brings compatibility with DLSS technology, which improves image quality in real-time and increases framerate on PCs equipped with Nvidia cards.

Along with this same Nvidia’s DLAA (Deep Learning Antialiasing) brings even more realism. to take advantage of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remaster, the minimum configuration is a PC with Core i3-4160, GeForce GTX 950 (or AMD equivalent) and 8 GB of RAM. Let’s claim 720p at 30 frames per second.

Requiring a PC, the title is operated via keyboard and mouse, but you can connect the DualSense controller with its haptic effects and adaptive stimuli. Finally, file sync and online backup via the Epic Games Store and Steam have been added.