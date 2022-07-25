Home Science Heat wave: This is very rare, 0 degrees Celsius above 5000 meters… such temperature has not been measured at such altitude in Switzerland.

Jul 25, 2022
The 0 degree Celsius mark was recorded higher than the highest Swiss mountain, meteorologists said on Monday.

Switzerland is not immune to the heat wave. Worse, the episode that hit all of Europe broke a 27-year record among our Swiss neighbors.

Between Sunday and Monday, the zero-degree isotherm crossed 5000 meters. It was recorded at an altitude of 5184 meters above sea level, the Central Meteorological Department said on Twitter. The 0°C threshold was not measured at such a height during the overnight hours from Sunday to Monday in Switzerland.

An isotherm of 0°C is measured at the Bordeaux radiosonde above 5000 m, i.e. above the summit of Mont Blanc.
By this radiosonde, high-altitude warm air will be over the Alps during the first part of tomorrow. #heatwave #Unclear de Chaleur https://t.co/rsNcHASr2u

— MeteoSwiss (@meteosuisse) July 24, 2022

Old record, 5177 meters, dated July 20, 1995. Exceeding the 0°C limit at altitudes of 5000 meters is very rare, even unusual.

As announced yesterday, A # register The absolute height of the 0°C isotherm may have been reached last night at 5184m, which was recorded by Bayern at midnight, higher than the previous record of 5117m on July 20, 1995! Will confirm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fY2R71i8cM

— MeteoSwiss (@meteosuisse) July 25, 2022

The previous record was measured on July 20, 1995 at a height of 5,117 m. Meteorologists use weather balloons to determine the zero degree range.

Heat wave and thunderstorms: 13 departments are still on orange alert this Monday, severe thunderstorms are expected in the Pyrénées-Orientales

