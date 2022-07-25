Home World Discrimination – Hijab rejects 65% of job applications in Holland, Spain and Germany (Estimated)

Discrimination – Hijab rejects 65% of job applications in Holland, Spain and Germany (Estimated)

Jul 25, 2022 0 Comments
Discrimination – Hijab rejects 65% of job applications in Holland, Spain and Germany (Estimated)

A survey found that 65% of Muslim women in the Netherlands were rejected for job applications because they attached a hijab photo to their CV without being invited to a job interview. Oxford British University.

According to the same study published by alyaoum24, the same thing happens in almost the same proportions in Spain and Germany. In addition to the veil, mention in the CV of a voluntary activity in a religious center or an Islamic charity also leads to the rejection of the application of Muslim women.

+ “Banning the hijab is not discriminatory”, according to the CJEU +

As a reminder, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled in July last year that the ban on the veil at work was not discriminatory.

“A prohibition on wearing overt expressions of political, philosophical or religious beliefs may be justified by the employer’s need to project an image of neutrality towards customers or to avoid social conflict,” the court said. The press release also, in a ruling, held that banning the wearing of visible religious symbols is not discriminatory as it applies to all religions.

However, according to the CJEU, “in the absence of such a neutral principle, it is crucial that the employer has demonstrated that his freedom of organization would be impeded as he would suffer negative consequences due to the nature of its activities. The environment in which they are carried out”.

Article 19. Ma

See also  This is now the busiest airport in the world ... on Saturdays

You May Also Like

"Morocco cannot exclude SADR from the African Union"

“Morocco cannot exclude SADR from the African Union”

Mali: ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan meets political parties

Mali: ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan meets political parties

Niger: Used tires roll up decoration in Lady Hassan

Niger: Used tires roll up decoration in Lady Hassan

EU and NATO worried about "Super Mario" exit: Rome's support for Kiev is questionable

EU and NATO worried about “Super Mario” exit: Rome’s support for Kiev is questionable

Exportations vers l

Spain responds by tightening administrative procedures

FMI

The IMF has laid out its new strategy

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.