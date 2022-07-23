While July is hot, August...

July sets the tone

If the trend becomes strong, it is difficult to control it. Warm weather conditions in July should set the tone for next month. This year, despite the difficult progress of warm weather since the beginning of summer, the situation seems to be working.

“From the beginning, the heat seems to have a better range for the next month, says meteorologist Régène Ouimet. July, when marked by heat, benefits from well-organized atmospheric forces: the Bermuda anticyclone is well anchored in the south. »

Great news

We have to face the facts: the heat in Quebec in the summer attracts heat. In most cases listed, August follows the trend outlined by July.

“When we separate the cases where July was warmer than normal since 1990, we find that the difference in favor of warmth in August is much larger, Réjean Ouimet estimates. The good news: July is hotter than August. »

Both are hot

Comparing the performance of the two months to the heat, the results are split. While July and August are hotter, it’s impossible to decide which of the two will prevail. The end of summer tends to hold back, considering June was disappointing and the next month marked a major turning point. What happened in the beginning is unfolding again in August.

“While these 2 months are warm, there is a lot of variability from one case to another, confirms Réjean Ouimet. The trend that started in July intensifies or decreases in equal parts in August. Since 2010, the positive anomaly has been shrinking in August more than that seen in July, so August has its predecessor. performs slightly worse than

In collaboration with Rejean Ouimet, meteorologist.

