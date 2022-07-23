To Revenge: Movie with Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Sophie Turner

The streaming platform with the red logo continues to invest in new original works to support its growth. Two Revenge is going to be one of the most popular films of the year, thanks to its stellar cast. Netflix actually managed to bring together three actresses who recently starred in three of the world’s most-watched series of the past five years.

We start with Sophie Turner, who you must have seen in Unforgettable game of thronesThen we find the Maya Hawk (featured in Stranger things) and finally Camila Mendes will be there (Riverdale) To Revenge will be a comedy centered around the daily life of a high school girl (Dria played by Camila Mendes) who is ridiculed by her classmates after she exposes a sextape.

She then befriends a new girl: Eleanor (played by Maya Hawke) who is rumored to have hit on a girl at her old school. The unlikely duo must learn to fight back against bullying and above all to remove themselves from the gaze of others. The American company recently shared some photos from the shoot on Twitter:

Don’t get angry. Make a plot. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke Star in Two Revenge, a deliciously dark comedy co-written and directed by Jennifer Caitlin Robinson – First Look: pic.twitter.com/lI7w3Vv5Vz —Netflix (@Netflix) July 20, 2022

Two Revenge is directed by Jennifer Caitlin Robinson and stars: Austin Abrams, Alisha Poe, Jonathan Davis and Rish Shaw. The special’s release date is set for September 16, 2022 exclusively on Netflix. While we wait for the official trailer to be released online in a few weeks, know that season 6 of La Colo du Crétacé will never see the light of day…