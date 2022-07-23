Home Technology Comparison Duel: Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1)

Jul 23, 2022 0 Comments
With its Pixels, Google offers undeniably useful photophones. While Mountain View’s lead tends to shrink in the face of Chinese players investing heavily in this area, it still holds true with its latest models. So expectations are high for the Pixel 6a, but the US firm has revised the photography component downwards compared to the Pixel 6. So, these are two 12.2 megapixel modules (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) in the new one. Google Intermediate. In Nothing, it’s a duo of functional sensors, but with a definition of 50 Mpx. Obviously, the Hardware Not everything does and Google understands this well.

Day in and day out, the two smartphones are neck and neck. The Google model benefits from remarkable accuracy in color calibration and color fidelity, with slightly more sharpness than the phone (1). Nothing’s model offers a slightly warmer tone at wide-angle, which should appeal to more people. At ultra-wide angle, the software processing works wonders on the Pixel 6a, delivering better rendering than the phone (1) – especially in exposure. But sharpness is pretty much the same regardless of model.

Night photography at wide-angle is in the Google smartphone’s favor, especially thanks to more controlled exposure. Unlike Google, which is shrouded in digital noise, it’s a trend that adapts to ultra-wide angles.

