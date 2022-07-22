Home World V. in Tehran. Putin: Urticaria outbreak among Israelis

V. in Tehran. Putin: Urticaria outbreak among Israelis

Jul 22, 2022 0 Comments
V. in Tehran. Putin: Urticaria outbreak among Israelis

“These pictures coming to us directly from Tehran when President Vladimir Putin arrived on the presidential plane are pictures that Israel does not like. This is not a good regional development, especially when you look at what is happening on the northern border”. Commented the host of the Israeli TV channel Channel 12.

According to the television’s foreign affairs columnist, the summit is a sort of challenge to US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia. “Putin wants to tell the West he has allies”, Appreciated Channel 12.

to Channel 13, “Everyone in the Biden administration is concerned about the close alliance between Iran and Russia.”

During his visit, V. Putin met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said NATO would have attacked Russia if he had not made his move in Ukraine. He also congratulated “Russian President’s Latest Stances Against Zionists”.

The Kremlin master earlier met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and concluded strategic and economic cooperation agreements. About 40 billion dollars will be invested to improve Iran’s capabilities in gas energy.

See also  Corona virus live news: Paris placed on 'maximum alert' as India approaches 100,000 deaths | World News

You May Also Like

gaz

Spain is committed to exporting as much gas as possible to Europe

In the United States, oaks are drought tolerant

Many African countries reiterated their support for the autonomy plan

Volubilis à l’heure du Festival international des musiques traditionnelles du monde

Volubilis during the World Classical Music International Festival

Guterres nomme le turc Hamdi Ulukaya "défenseur" des ODD

Guterres names Turkey’s Hamdi Ulugaya as ‘advocate’ for SDGs

Sécurité alimentaire: un groupe thématique à la chambre des conseillers pour un mécanisme de gestion du stock stratégique

A Thematic Group in the House of Councilors for a Strategic Stock Management Mechanism

South African president summoned to appear in farm robbery case

South African president summoned to appear in farm robbery case

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.