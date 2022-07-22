Home Science Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

Jul 22, 2022 0 Comments
Samantha Cristoforetti was the first European female astronaut to go into space

This will be the second stay in space for the 45-year-old Italian engineer and fighter pilot, who left for the ISS on April 27.

Written article

Posted

Update

Study Time: 1 minute.

One small step for her, one giant leap for Europe. Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy performed the first spacewalk by a European astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, July 22, in images released by NASA. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut’s spacewalk, carried out at an altitude of 400 km, lasted six and a half hours in the company of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev.

They were in charge of several repairs, notably the Russian science module Nauka and the new robot arm ERA (European Robotic Arm). Launched into orbit in July 2021 after several delays, the ERA robotic arm was installed on the ISS a few months ago. At 11 meters long, it can perform maintenance tasks and operate from inside or outside the station, and even from the ESA station on the ground.

It will be Samantha Cristoforetti, a 45-year-old engineer and fighter pilot, who left for the ISS on April 27, making it her second time in space. She holds the record for the longest stay in space by a woman in a single mission, having spent 199 days in orbit in 2014 and 2015. This time he will take command of the station there, a first for a European astronaut.

Essays on the same topic

Related topics

As seen from Europe

Franceinfo selects daily content from the European public audiovisual media that are members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.

You May Also Like

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

James Webb releases new Galaxy images

Benoît Michelena: "It is impossible to remove the logic of locality, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot go without the other"

Benoît Michelena: “It is impossible to remove the logic of locality, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot go without the other”

A second booster dose was extended to pregnant women and those at least 60 years old

A second booster dose was extended to pregnant women and those at least 60 years old

Heat Warnings: Humidex 40+ expected

Heat Warnings: Humidex 40+ expected

Heatwave and Thunderstorm: More than 21 sectors have been classified under orange alert this Wednesday

Heatwave and Thunderstorm: More than 21 sectors have been classified under orange alert this Wednesday

A mysterious radio signal has been detected from a distant galaxy

A mysterious radio signal has been detected from a distant galaxy

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.