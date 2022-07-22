Benoît Michelena: “It is impossible to remove the logic of locality, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot go without the other”

For AquiTele, Benoit Michelena, director of the Pôle Espoir de Talence and son of Bernard, Aimé Jacquet’s assistant at the Girondins de Bordeaux, spoke of the club’s grip on the scapular in recent years. However, according to him, the financial world and coaching are not mutually exclusive. Instead, they should be combined.

“I have a clear vision of things. I certainly have the logic of training, but… the current president of the Girondins de Bordeaux, who saved the club last year, in my opinion has a different vision, perhaps more finance. I think these two logics should not be separated, not incompatible. Our region’s I think there is enough energy in our region to bring them to the premier training center, while they also need people who have experienced different things, so foreigners, every time. Get out of their comfort zone. , in our League 1, understand what the games of this high level are like, and get stronger and defy logic. It bothers me. What I want is that a few people from Bordeaux have the right to express themselves here, maybe in one percent. In Catalonia, in Barcelona, ​​75% of the locals represent the club. It must be fate… it’s a real sign […] It is impossible to eliminate the logic of local, intimate identity and financial logic. It is intertwined. One cannot exist without the other”.