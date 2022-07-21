In between two shows at M6, Eric Larchevk ventured into cryptocurrency. Even with the current crash, he firmly believes that. Peaks. Students of Éric Larchevêque and Algosup, the school he founded with Franck Jeanine to train tomorrow’s developers, in Vierzon, Cher.

BRedwood, good-looking, 48-year-old Eric Larchevc, would go unnoticed if he didn’t get into a big Parisian hotel. Behind his restrained approach, however, hides a French businessman who has invested heavily in digital currencies, particularly in the adventure universe. Larchevêque created Ledger, which has already sold millions of cryptocurrency wallets in USB key format. He is also at the origin of Coinhouse, a brokerage that wants to become Europe’s first cryptobank, and raised 55 million euros in the midst of the “crypto” crash.

Since November 2021, Bitcoin has been in free fall – its value has dropped from $69,000 to $20,000. Despite this Berezina, Larsevk remained hopeful: “There have always been ups and downs. » He has…





This article is for subscribers only

