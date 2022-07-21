A second booster dose was extended to pregnant women and those at least 60 years old

A nurse prepares a syringe containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioEntech vaccine at a vaccination center in Quimper, western France, on April 30, 2021. On Wednesday, July 20, the government has decided to extend the administration of the second dose reminder. 2022. FRED TANNEAU/AFP

Pregnant women, under 60 years of age “at risk” And those living in the enclaves of vulnerable people have now been hit with a second booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. Following the advice of the scientific authorities (Haute Autorité de santé and Orientation Council of the Vaccine Strategy), the government has decided to extend the vaccination promotion. “The epidemiologic environment remains worrisome, with highly infectious variants”On Wednesday, July 20, the Ministry of Health explained during a press conference.

The extension concerns about 5 million people, bringing the number of French people eligible for this second booster dose to about 17 million. Until now, only people above the age of 60 and immunocompromised, i.e. about 12 million people, had access to it. Of these, about 4 million received a second boost.

Possible from three months

This additional booster dose is possible three months after the first booster for the very frail (over 80 years old, nursing home residents or severely immunocompromised). For others, it can be administered six months after the first booster. and, “In case of infection between first and second booster, second booster injection can be done three months after infection”The ministry said.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Covid-19: Infection caused by Omicron is not equivalent to vaccine dose

Asked if the government plans to issue a second reminder to the public in the fall, the ministry responded: “Clearly, no. Today, although we must be cautious, there is no possibility of extending the second recall to everyone. »

He also provided injection statistics for the vaccine from the American laboratory Novavax based on classic technology: “We expected significant figures, which we did not see. Only 28,000 doses of this vaccine have been administered since March, which is very low, but it is still an effective vaccine.”. The last step Notice From the European Medicines Agency (EMA) dated July 14, Novavax vaccine can cause severe allergic reactions (Anaphylaxis).

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Anti-Covid vaccine: Beloved Novavax arrives too late

“The epidemic is not over”

Epidemic “couldn’t”The Covid-19 Scientific Council warned in its potentially final opinion published on Wednesday. “We should expect the emergence of new strains of SARS-CoV-2 in the human population”warns the body, which, for nearly two-and-a-half years, has guided the executive in its health decisions and must be replaced at the end of the month. “Committee on Monitoring and Anticipating Health Hazards”.

In this notice, “Living with Variants,” dated Tuesday, July 19, the council pointed out that the virus. “Nowadays the human population benefits from a large enough human reservoir for local circulation”. According to him, “The cycle will be at a higher level in the next few years” And “Accompanied by epidemic outbreaks associated with the appearance of new variants, more pronounced in the autumn-winter period”.

Although he is not ready to predict which variant will dominate, he believes that population immunity acquired through vaccines and infections will allow it. “Boosting protection against severe forms of Covid-19”.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Covid-19: What was the assessment of the scientific council when the decision was announced?