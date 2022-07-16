Home World Biden announced $1 billion in funding for Middle East food security

Jul 16, 2022 0 Comments
Maison Blanche : Biden annonce un financement d’un milliard de dollars pour la sécurité alimentaire au Moyen-Orient

AA/Washington

President Joe Biden will announce $1 billion in funding for food security in the Middle East, a senior US administration official said Saturday.

US news channel CNBC reported reports from an unnamed White House official that President Biden will announce at the Jeddah Summit today that the US will provide $1 billion in new short- and long-term aid for food security in the Middle East. and North Africa.

The official added that Gulf Cooperation Council leaders will provide $3 billion in funding over the next two years for projects aligned with the US partnership in global infrastructure and investment.

