Netflix chooses Microsoft to manage ads on its platform

The site made the decision after a disappointing first quarter in which it lost subscribers.

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it is managing the technology to sell ad space on Netflix, the streaming giant’s plan to offer cheaper subscriptions but with ads. Netflix made the decision after a disappointing first quarter, where it lost subscribers for the first time in ten years.

“Apparently it works for Hulu”Netflix boss Reed Hastings, a rival service, noted during a conference call with analysts that the new formula should see the light of day in a year or two. “If you want an ad-free option, that’s always possible. If you want to pay less and tolerate ads, you too have an offer»he added.

This subscription will be added to the existing three options (“Essential”, “Standard” and “Premium”), and will be ten dollars cheaper per month in the US. Microsoft is responsible for designing and managing the platform for advertisers who want to serve ads to Netflix users. “Microsoft has proven its ability to meet all of our advertising needs by creating a new ad subscription offering with us”Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters was quoted as saying in a statement Wednesday. “Most importantly, Microsoft provides the ability to flexibly innovate in the future, both in terms of technology and sales techniques, and provides strong protections for our subscribers’ privacy.”He explained.

