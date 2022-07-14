“I didn’t find it hard”: 12-year-old Belgian earns master’s degree in quantum physics

He is the little genius Belgium has ever seen. Laurent Simons, 12, graduated with a master’s degree in quantum physics this year with an average of 88%, the Dutch-language newspaper reported. Head Ladsday News. A year ago, the talented young man graduated from the University of Antwerp with a bachelor’s degree in physics. At this age you should finish primary school and enter college…

It must be said that the profile of Laurent Simons is far from ordinary: he writes that he has extraordinary memorization skills for an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 145, which is on average between 90 and 110. 7 out of 7. At age 4, he entered secondary school (college for us) at age 7 and 1st primary (equivalent to CP for us) at age 9. He had already found the university.

Upcoming medical courses

The boy’s achievement is even more incredible because he received his diploma in one year – with the note “Grande Distinction” – the form normally takes two years. “I don’t even feel that hard,” he told our colleagues at Het Laatste Nieuws.