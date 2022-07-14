Home Science “I didn’t find it hard”: 12-year-old Belgian earns master’s degree in quantum physics

“I didn’t find it hard”: 12-year-old Belgian earns master’s degree in quantum physics

Jul 14, 2022 0 Comments
"I didn't find it hard": 12-year-old Belgian earns master's degree in quantum physics

He is the little genius Belgium has ever seen. Laurent Simons, 12, graduated with a master’s degree in quantum physics this year with an average of 88%, the Dutch-language newspaper reported. Head Ladsday News. A year ago, the talented young man graduated from the University of Antwerp with a bachelor’s degree in physics. At this age you should finish primary school and enter college…

It must be said that the profile of Laurent Simons is far from ordinary: he writes that he has extraordinary memorization skills for an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 145, which is on average between 90 and 110. 7 out of 7. At age 4, he entered secondary school (college for us) at age 7 and 1st primary (equivalent to CP for us) at age 9. He had already found the university.

Upcoming medical courses

The boy’s achievement is even more incredible because he received his diploma in one year – with the note “Grande Distinction” – the form normally takes two years. “I don’t even feel that hard,” he told our colleagues at Het Laatste Nieuws.

Laurent Simons does not want to stop in such a good way: it must also be said that he has some time to work legally. Taking up medicine, he has ambitions to participate in the development of artificial organs in the future. This course usually lasts from 9 to 12 years, but Laurent Simons will still surprise us… “I have not yet reached my maximum, my limits are high”, the boy continues.

See also  NASA lands the Orion spacecraft in a giant pool

You May Also Like

The High Commission for Health recommends a 2nd booster dose for pregnant women and those under 60 with comorbidities.

The High Commission for Health recommends a 2nd booster dose for pregnant women and those under 60 with comorbidities.

At 15, Clement was the youngest bachelor of Normandy

At 15, Clement was the youngest bachelor of Normandy

A promising start for the first quantum network in Sherbrooke

A promising start for the first quantum network in Sherbrooke

A Martian meteorite full of lessons about Earth's formation

A Martian meteorite full of lessons about Earth’s formation

A universe you've never seen before

A universe you’ve never seen before

Darn: At 16, bachelor Paul Jarby gets 20/20 in math

Darn: At 16, bachelor Paul Jarby gets 20/20 in math

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.