Lime will prevent him from riding his scooters on footpaths or drunk

It was in Paris, the world capital of micromobility, that this Wednesday morning Lime presented two of its new features to improve the safety of users and pedestrians.

Lime Vision detects if you’re driving on pavement

The first, “Lime Vision,” aims to prevent users from driving on sidewalks. The camera on the front of the scooter takes pictures. Using artificial intelligence, the scooter gradually tightens when it detects that the engine is approaching or rolling on a pavement. And unless you turn on the road, you can’t go more than 10 km/h. “This protects pedestrians,” the company explains. At the same time, to further encourage the user to get off the pavement, a monotone voice repeats the same sentence non-stop until the scooter stops moving: “You’re riding on the road, you’re riding on the road” . Pretty convincing, you have to admit. “For example, users who don’t know the rules – like tourists – Lime Vision will allow them to know that they are not allowed to drive on the sidewalks,” explains Lime’s director Antoine Plouy. Of course, for everyone else, it should be remembered. In the still operational phase, the functionality will be phased in on each of the 5,000 Lime scooters rolling in the capital. to be installed and then used in the United States and other countries where lime is available.

A test to check if you are fit to drive a scooter

Another innovation reported by Lyme: a reactivity test to prevent intoxicated people from driving. It takes an average of 10 seconds to 30 seconds: “If you’ve had too much to drink, a little more”, we promise at Lime. This feature will be made mandatory for all journeys between 10pm and 5am by the end of the year. “And if the test is not completed, the user cannot pick up the scooter. It stays locked,” says Antoine Blue. The app will direct the user to the VTC. See also English in Francois: Critics' Concert and Quebec's Intervention

