Home World Horn of Africa: Seven million cattle killed by drought – Le Magazine du Manager

Horn of Africa: Seven million cattle killed by drought – Le Magazine du Manager

Jul 13, 2022 0 Comments
Horn of Africa: Seven million cattle killed by drought

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned that the drought in the Horn of Africa has killed nearly seven million livestock.

More specifically, the drought caused massive livestock losses in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia. According to UNOCHA, about 1.5 million livestock died in the respective countries (2.1 million in Kenya, 2.5 million in Ethiopia and 3 million in Somalia.

If the current situation is already undermining the food security of the people in these three countries, the UN body underlines, “the situation could worsen” throughout the Horn of Africa.

The coordination office relied on forecasts, predicting that the expected rainy season between next October and December “may be erratic” and lead to an “unprecedented disaster situation”.

In the Horn of Africa, drought threatens 20 million people who are at risk of going without food. Rainfall is almost rare in Ethiopia, Somalia and northern Kenya, while Yunocha warned that “the rainy season will start in April”, estimating that it will be very difficult for the residents of these areas who live mainly from agriculture and livestock. .

See also  This is the first country to introduce a four-and-a-half day work week

You May Also Like

DRC becomes the 7th full member of the East African Community

DRC becomes the 7th full member of the East African Community

Indonesia: Street food legend draws crowds at dawn

Indonesia: Street food legend draws crowds at dawn

Bali Talks between Chinese and US Foreign Ministers: "Managing Risk Factors"

Bali Talks between Chinese and US Foreign Ministers: “Managing Risk Factors”

Arrest of about forty candidates for irregular immigration in Western Senegal - MAFRIC

Arrest of about forty candidates for irregular immigration in Western Senegal – MAFRIC

Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

La nouvelle vie des écoles coraniques de Fès

The New Life of the Koranic Schools of Fez

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.