Biden urges Iran to ratify nuclear deal

Jul 13, 2022 0 Comments
AA/Washington

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan has announced that President Joe Biden will speak “frankly” with Israel about the need for a nuclear deal with Iran.

In a statement, Biden “will be open with Israel to reach a nuclear deal with Iran,” the American channel “Al-Hura” reported.

The US official’s statements came on the heels of Biden’s visit to Israel, his first trip to the Middle East.

Recall that the US President landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday afternoon. He was received by Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Biden asserted that the United States would “guarantee Israel’s security.”

Joe Biden is touring the Middle East from July 13-16, where he will begin visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

*Translated from Arabic by Hajar Cherni


