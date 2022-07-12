Home Economy Three BTS content will be available to stream on Disney+

Three BTS content will be available to stream on Disney+

Jul 12, 2022 0 Comments
Le groupe de K-pop Bangtan Boys (BTS). (Photo fournie par Hybe. Revente et archivage interdits)

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) — Three sets featuring K-pop superstar group Bangtan Boys (BTS) will be available on U.S. media company Walt Disney Co’s streaming service under a deal signed between the U.S. company and Hype Entertainment. The company that manages BTS, the companies said on Tuesday.

Contents include “BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage – LA,” the boy band’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and “In the Soup: Friendcation,” a tour featuring BTS’s member V, starring Park Seo-jun and Choi Woo-shik. and many others. The latest is “BTS Memories: Beyond the Star,” a timed series of documentaries tracing the group’s history since their debut in 2013.

Both companies said they will later offer other shows featuring Hype artists, including BTS, on the Disney+ streaming platform. “Hybe has begun introducing its high-quality content, which has long been produced for fans of music and artists, to a wider international audience through Disney’s streaming service,” said Hybe’s CEO, Park Ji-won. , he wants the deal to be the start of a long-term collaboration with Disney.

