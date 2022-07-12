Home Technology First image captured by James Webb telescope reveals galaxies formed 13 billion years ago

First image captured by James Webb telescope reveals galaxies formed 13 billion years ago

Jul 12, 2022 0 Comments
First image captured by James Webb telescope reveals galaxies formed 13 billion years ago

It’s finally here: After years of waiting, the first image captured by the James Webb Telescope was released to the world on Monday, July 11. The extravagant shot shows galaxies formed after the Big Bang 13 billion years ago.

An engineering gem worth $10 billion (€9.98 billion), one of James Webb’s main missions is to explore the early universe. In astronomy, looking into the distance is like going back in time, the observed light has traveled billions of years before reaching us.

>> Space: Why the James Webb Telescope Will Follow Hubble and Revolutionize Space Observation

The detailed image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, with some structures at its center. “never seen before”, according to NASA. The snapshot was taken at 12.5 hours of observation time.

This first scientific and color film by James Webb marks a day “History”, six months after the launch of the most powerful space telescope ever designed, congratulated President Joe Biden during an event at the White House. This photo “The deepest and clearest infrared image ever taken of the distant universe”Welcomed by the US space agency.

Although the names of James Webb’s first five cosmic targets were announced last week, the images have so far been jealously guarded to build suspense.

See also  Fall Guys remixes mid-season update levels, lands today • Eurogamer.net

The following images of this true surprise bag will be revealed during a NASA online event on Tuesday morning. They should both impress the general public with their beauty, but also demonstrate to astronomers around the world all the power of the four scientific instruments on board.

Two images of nebulae — highly photogenic and gigantic clouds of star-forming gas and dust — are in the program for Mars: the Carina Nebula and the Austral Ring. Another target, Stephen’s Quintet, is a galaxy that interacts with each other.

Therefore, the research work has now started. “Researchers will soon begin to learn more about masses, ages, histories and compositions” In these galaxies, NASA decided.

You May Also Like

French regulator cuts power to three smartphones

French regulator cuts power to three smartphones

Apple will offer a new data protection tool to journalists and activists this fall after the Pegasus case exposed the technological capabilities of some spyware.

Apple will offer a new data protection tool to journalists and activists this fall after the Pegasus case exposed the technological capabilities of some spyware.

Smartphones with no borders around the screen will be the big trend of 2023

How Can Gambling Contribute to Affiliate Marketing?

Satoshi Nakamoto Moved From 20th To 79th On Billionaires List In 8 Months

Satoshi Nakamoto Moved From 20th To 79th On Billionaires List In 8 Months

Chrome can improve laptop battery life with a simple update

Chrome can improve laptop battery life with a simple update

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.