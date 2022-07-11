Home Technology French regulator cuts power to three smartphones

Jul 11, 2022
Samsung, Hisense and Gigaset changed the transmission power of their devices that exceeded the limits of European regulations.

After a formal announcement by the National Frequency Agency (ANFR), three smartphone manufacturers have changed the transmission power of their devices.

Samsung, Hisense and Gigaset have decided to reduce the power of their terminals through software updates.“, according to a press release from ANFR.

Compliance with European regulations

The agency, which is responsible for regulating the use of electromagnetic waves specifically used for wireless telecommunications, checked the phones Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Samsung), Infinity H30 (Hisense), GS290 (Gigaset) and found values ​​exceeding the prescribed limits. By European regulations.

These form Specific Absorption Ratios (SAR), which measure the energy transmitted by electromagnetic waves and absorbed by the human body. Measurements are taken in many typical situations, with the phone in hand, near the body or head.

The update used by the manufacturers “Allows localization of DAS Member” and stem”Complies with regulatory limits of 4 W/kg (watts per kilogram) and 2 W/kg.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Hisense Infinity H30 devices go from 4.3 W/kg to 2 W/kg before the upgrade for the localized “limb” measurement, while the Gigaset GX290 drops its local SAR “trunk” from 2.9 to 0.8. W/kg

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “There is currently no indication that exposure to low-intensity electromagnetic fields is dangerous to human health” This “Despite more research”.

