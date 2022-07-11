Home World Arrest of about forty candidates for irregular immigration in Western Senegal – MAFRIC

Arrest of about forty candidates for irregular immigration in Western Senegal – MAFRIC

Jul 11, 2022 0 Comments
Arrest of about forty candidates for irregular immigration in Western Senegal - MAFRIC

Forty-one candidates for illegal immigration were arrested by the country’s gendarmerie in Djifer, a fishing village located in the town of Palmerin (Fatik, western Senegal), a security source said on Sunday.

“These 41 migrants are of different nationalities, 21 Senegalese, 15 Bissau-Guineans and 5 Guineans”Capt. Nte Fali Pa, commander of Fatik’s gendarmerie company, said during a briefing with the communication service of the National Gendarmerie.

Captain Bâ explained that these migrants were arrested following a patrol carried out on Djifer beach by agents of the Phimela brigade on the night of July 5 to 6, 2022.

“During this patrol, our agents observed a group of young candidates for illegal immigration”The Senegal Press Agency (APS) added the same source as cited.

At the sight of the gendarmes, who underlined the same evidence, they left their luggage.

“Our agents still managed to get their hands on six migrants from a group of youths.”The source said, thanks to the continuation of investigations, Ten absconding candidates were arrested, and two days later 25 others were arrested..

And to clarify that investigations are underway to arrest the rest of the band.

See also  In response to the US attack: the shooting of a US base in Syria

You May Also Like

Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

Malians celebrate the festival of Tabasque with enthusiasm and unity

La nouvelle vie des écoles coraniques de Fès

The New Life of the Koranic Schools of Fez

Message of Condolence and Sympathy from HM the Emperor to the Emperor of Japan Following the Assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Message of Condolence and Sympathy from HM the Emperor to the Emperor of Japan Following the Assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Mali: State President Assimi Koida calls for unity after sanctions are lifted

Mali: State President Assimi Koida calls for unity after sanctions are lifted

Algeria, 60th anniversary: ​​Independence without independence...independence

Algeria, 60th anniversary: ​​Independence without independence…independence

Morocco benefits from the European project

Morocco benefits from the European project

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.