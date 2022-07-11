Apple will offer a new data protection tool to journalists and activists this fall after the Pegasus case exposed the technological capabilities of some spyware.

After the Pegasus affair revealed the unusual technical capabilities of some spyware, Apple will offer a new data protection tool to journalists and enthusiasts this fall. “Lockdown” mode (“Control”), Apple explained in a press release, is an “extreme protection, optional, for a very small number of users whose digital security is seriously threatened.”

They are “vulnerable to highly sophisticated attacks, thanks to the programs of the NSO Group and other mercenary companies that develop spyware on behalf of governments,” the Californian company describes. In September, Apple was forced to urgently patch a computer vulnerability in which Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus software could affect iPhones. “Zero Click”.

The new option will allow users to fully protect multiple services and content, including links, on their device. If the computer is locked, it cannot be connected to the iPhone via cable. Apple has also expanded its program for cybersecurity researchers. The team will offer a new bonus of up to $2 million to hackers who report flaws in lockdown mode.