Holidays 2022: Planets, stars, supermoon, Perseids... where and when to see the sky this summer?

Observing the sky and the stars is the dream of many. So we went to discover the dates not to be missed this summer, the most pleasant places to observe the sky in the region and various encounters to understand the universe around us.

Summer is the perfect time to practice astronomy. Skies are clear, nights are warm and astronomical events abound, all good reasons to spend a night out stargazing.

A summer full of natural events

The “Great Alignment of the Planets” took place in June 2022, but that’s not the only event to be seen in the sky this summer. Keep your eyes wide open as there are many intersections.

First, you’ll be able to watch from Wednesday, July 13 Super Moon. Our night star will then be closer to Earth and we can see it bigger and brighter than before. To observe it under ideal conditions, you need to rely on clear weather and stay as far as possible from the light pollution of big cities.

A very popular night this yearComets It will be held again in August. The Perseid meteor shower is visible from July 20 to August 25, with peak activity on the night of August 12-13. Binoculars or binoculars are not required, you just have to keep your eyes fixed on the sky as they move at 50 km/s.

Finally, those of you who are better equipped should take out your binoculars on Saturday, July 16 and observe a conjunction (the joining of two celestial bodies). Saturn and Moon. On July 19, it will slide below Jupiter and finally on July 26 Venus Below our natural satellite. Finally you can observe on August 14 Saturn is closest to Earth And I hope these can be distinguished Rings.

Occitania is a star gazer’s dream destination

Occitania is one of the easiest places to admire the stars. Actually, it has two houses Three international dark sky reserves Approved in France: Cevennes National Park And Big to midi de picore. The Cévennes National Park is Europe’s largest international dark sky reserve.

You can also observe many stars Laboratories and Planetariums of the region. For example Planet Tarn in Mondreton-Lapsoni Gives you access to the 410mm telescope and planetarium. You can also spend the night Astronarium of Anion Sleep under the stars in a transparent dome and participate in sky-watching evenings. You can also visit Jolimont Laboratory in Toulouse and attend conferences and visits

Events not to be missed

The Space City in Toulouse It organizes many activities throughout the summer to interest young and old alike in the wonderful world of astronomy. From Tuesday 12th July you will be able to attend live screenings of the first films James Webb Understand the challenge of this new scientific advance. You can take part in the night of the stars until midnight on Friday August 5.

Finally more than 30 years The Florence Astronomy Festival Taking place in Gers from 5th to 12th August. You can learn a little more about the universe again with numerous conferences, activities and sky observations with scientists.