Elon Musk’s departure divides the US political class

There were mixed reactions to Elon Musk’s announcement on Friday that he was pulling out of a deal to buy Twitter. Often, the billionaire’s actions divide the political world, especially in the United States.

“The Twitter deal is dead, long live the truth,” Donald Trump wrote on the homonymous social network, the former Republican president’s digital voice since he was fired from Twitter in January 2021. Elon Musk hinted at lifting the ban in May. Given the far less strict control over the influential social network, its willingness to recover has made it attractive to a section of the American right.

“A Welcome Respite”

Instead, the prospect of this libertarian-leaning businessman taking over Twitter scared some on the left, and while wary of the future, we’re happy today with the abandoned project. It’s “a welcome respite for women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” responded feminist organization Ultra Violet, which fears Twitter, controlled by the Tesla and SpaceX boss, “will unleash a wave of hate.”

“Our information ecosystem, its security and democracy, should not be left to the whims of unaccountable billionaires,” said Nicole Gill, executive director of Accounting Technology. The association, which campaigns for big digital companies to be held accountable, launched an effort with others in early June to block the operation. Together, they “Elan Musk, by buying Twitter, only wanted to protect his right-wing ideology”, added Ultra Violet for his part.

And it’s actually a certain frustration that seems to be plaguing the Trump camp right now. “I firmly believe that audit [Twitter] If practical, it would be multiplied by ten,” son Donald Trump Jr. wrote on the Truth Network, which was started by his father. “Now there is no possibility of freedom of thought or expression there,” he added.

“The party is well and truly over. Purification is Coming »

Conservative political observer Dave Rubin wrote on Twitter that GAFA’s “last chance to save the good from the bad nightmare.” “The party is well and truly over. Purification is coming”. Another Twitter critic says the billionaire’s firing was ‘no surprise’, but ‘must be given credit for exposing yet another incurable, rotten culture of political partisanship within the company,’ wrote Jason Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump and another firm. The ultra-conservative social network, Gettr.